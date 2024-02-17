Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: caleb landry jones, chrisoph waltz, dracula, luc besson

A Dracula Adaptation Directed By Luc Besson Is On The Way

Yet another film version of Dracula looks to be on the way from director Luc Besson and starring Caleb Landry-Jones and Christoph Waltz.

Dracula will be adapted yet again. Luc Besson will direct this version, which will star Christoph Waltz and Caleb Landry-Jones, who are both in talks to join the project. The film is being shopped around in the European film market as we speak, according to Variety. It is also far from the only version of this story that is in active development, as Blumhouse has also been trying to get a version of the story off the ground. Last year, we had Renfield and Last Voyage of The Demeter also out, so there is no shortage of Dracula-related films around at the moment.

Dracula May Be The Most Adapted Story Ever

Dracula "tells the story of 15th-century Prince Vladimir, who cursed God following the death of his beloved wife and is turned into a vampire. Later, in 19th century London, he discovers his wife's doppelgänger and dooms himself by pursuing her." How closely this version would follow the story and whatnot is not known as of this time. Here is a question worth pondering: is this the most adapted story of all time? It has to be close. There have been so many different versions of Dracula over the decades that I would be willing to put some money on that being the case.

Besson will forever be a favorite for directing The Fifth Element, a movie that someone in my comic shop the other day tried to say was "90's garbage". Multiple people booed him out of the store, and rightly so. I am not sure if he is the best choice for this type of gothic, moody story, but he certainly is halfway there with that potential cast. We will have more on this one as it comes together and more of the production is filled out.

