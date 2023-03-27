Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon Heading To Theaters Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon will get a theatrical release from Apple in October, first limited and then wide.

Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated new film Killers of the Flower Moon, based on David Grann's best-selling book, is being released into theaters by Apple. The film will see limited release on October 6th, with a wide release coming on October 20th. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal. After the theatrical run is over the film will then stream on Apple TV+ exclusively. Paramount Pictures will be handling the theatrical release of the film.

Scorsese Films Should Always Be In Theaters

"Apple Original Films announced today that Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated "Killers of the Flower Moon" will first be released exclusively in theaters worldwide, in partnership with Paramount Pictures, limited on Friday, October 6 , and wide on Friday, October 20 , before streaming globally on Apple TV+. Directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann's best-selling book of the same name, "Killers of the Flower Moon" is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal. Hailing from Apple Studios, "Killers of the Flower Moon" was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Sommer, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serving as executive producers."

And just like that, we have a release date for one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Many were wondering if Apple would go the theatrical route, unlike Netflix, and today we have our answer. Much more on this to come over the next couple months.