Joseph Quinn Reveals That He's Open to A Quiet Place Return

Joseph Quinn reveals that he's open to the idea of returning to the A Quiet Place franchise after surviving the events of the prequel.

In just two films, the A Quiet Place franchise successfully solidified itself as a horror-sci-fi must-watch. Then, we eventually earned a prequel film titled A Quiet Place: Day One, which earned even more positive feedback for the franchise. As a result of its success and expansive potential for storytelling, fans naturally began to wonder if we'd ever see Joseph Quinn's character make a return in the future. Here's what Quinn had to say on the topic.

Joseph Quinn on a Possible Future with A Quiet Place Franchise

When asked if his character's fate was discussed ahead of time, Quinn (who often faces on-screen hardships or death) tells Screen Rant, "It was, yes. I said I got to stop dying. So please don't kill me. But, no, it's been left very much unanswered. Who knows? Who knows? We'll find out." As a follow-up, the publication asks if he is interested in returning to the franchise, with Quinn responding, "I love that world. I'm so grateful for John to let me come on board and walk among brilliant minds, obviously. Taking on a mantle of that franchise and doing something very interesting and brilliant. I think there was so much of his sensitivity and his writing is just so, in the few words we do say, there's such weight in it. So, yeah, who knows what will happen."

While the response is a bit ambiguous, it usually suggests that there's more going on behind the scenes that can't be revealed just yet. Furthermore, considering that there's a recurring sentiment requiring survivors to relocate to locations surrounded by water, there has been ongoing speculation about a possible crossover in the third installment of A Quiet Place.

Would you be interested in a sequel to A Quiet Place: Day One, or a crossover when A Quiet Place Part 3 finally hits theaters?

