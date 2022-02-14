King Knight Shows Covens to be Dysfunctional as Everyone Else

Jason chats with Richard Bates, Jr., writer and director of King Knight, in Select Theaters, On-Demand & Digital Feb. 17th.

Say the producers: Thorn (Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler) and Willow (Westworld's Angela Sarafyan) appear to have it all as the revered high priest and priestess of a coven of new age witches. But a secret from Thorn's past throws their lives into turmoil and sends them on a trippy, hilarious journey. The films stars Gubler, Sarafyan, Andy Milonakis, Kate Comer, Johnny Pemberton, Josh Fadem, Nelson Franklin, Emily Chang, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Swati Kapila, Shane Brady, AnnaLynne McCord, Alice Glass, with Barbara Crampton, and Ray Wise playing Merlin.

What makes King Knight interesting is its extreme irony, as we follow the members of Gubler and Sarafyan's coven as they worship, plan, bicker, and generally act in a way that the movie intends for us to find familiar from just about any group. It's all part of Bates' purpose– he speaks in the chat about wanting to show Americans who are unfamiliar with Wicca that as exotic as it might be, churches and their rules are all pretty much the same. He talks about telling the actors how to take their lines– deadly seriously and letting the humor come from our surprise and recognition. Ray Wise, meanwhile, brings a message to Gubler while he's on a vision quest that can also stand for the director's exhortation to all of us: "Keep making your art your way without becoming bitter towards those who don't appreciate it."

Listen here:

Check out the Trailer:

Jason Henderson hosts the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series editor. The newest volume is Femme Fatales: Horror from Women about Women. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His most recent book is 18 Miles from Town: a Midlife Crisis Thriller.