Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Wraps Filming

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has finished filming. The latest film in the franchise, starring Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Peter Macon, Eka Darville, William H. Macy, and Kevin Durand, started production last fall in Australia. Filing having wrapped up, was posted on Twitter by the film's director Wes Ball (The Maze Runner films). You can see his tweet below.

"Planet of the Apes" is one of 20th Century Studios' most popular and enduring franchises, amassing more than $1.7 billion worldwide. Based on a novel by Pierre Boulle, the first film in the series was released by Twentieth Century-Fox in 1968 and went on to become one of the year's biggest hits, winning a special Academy Award® and followed by four theatrical sequels and two television series. A remake, "Planet of the Apes," directed by Tim Burton, was released in 2001, then a 2011 reboot, "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was followed by two sequels, 2014's "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and 2017's "War for the Planet of the Apes." This film will continue the continuity of the last trilogy, which ended with War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017, though it will take place "many" years later. The script for the film is by Josh Friedman ("War of the Worlds"), Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver ("Rise of the Planet of the Apes"), and Patrick Aison ("Prey").

Steve Asbell, President of 20th Century Studios, said, "' Planet of the Apes' is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio's legacy. With 'Kingdom,' we are privileged to continue the series' tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can't wait to share Wes' extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024."

