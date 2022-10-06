Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Casts Two New Roles

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes cast two more roles today, as Eka Darville and Kevin Durand have signed on for the new film. Owen Teague ("It"), Freya Allen ("The Witcher"), and Peter Macon ("The Orville") will star, and the film will be directed by Wes Ball ("The Maze Runner" trilogy). This film will continue the continuity of the last trilogy, which ended with War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017, though it will take place "many" years later. The script for the film is by Josh Friedman ("War of the Worlds"), Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver ("Rise of the Planet of the Apes"), and Patrick Aison ("Prey"). Production is set to begin next month. THR and Deadline had the news of the castings.

Planet Of The Apes Returns

Steve Asbell, President of 20th Century Studios, said, "' Planet of the Apes' is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio's legacy. With 'Kingdom,' we are privileged to continue the series' tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can't wait to share Wes' extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024."

"The series is one of 20th Century Studios' most popular and enduring franchises, amassing more than $1.7 billion worldwide. Based on a novel by Pierre Boulle, the first film in the series was released by Twentieth Century-Fox in 1968 and went on to become one of the year's biggest hits, winning a special Academy Award® and followed by four theatrical sequels and two television series. A remake that was directed by Tim Burton was released in 2001, then a 2011 reboot was followed by two sequels, 2014's "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and 2017's "War for the Planet of the Apes."

No release date has been set for this, only that it will release in 2024. Could it be heading to Hulu like Prey and the new Hellraiser?