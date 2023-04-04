Taron Egerton Says Next Kingsman Could Be the End for His Character Kingsman star Taron Egerton recently teased that he has hopes for Eggsy in the next installment, which could be the character's final film.

The popular Kingsman franchise originally spawned from a 2012 comic book of the same name, which would eventually launch three films to date (with the third being a prequel) and the promise of a fourth film that would include long-running protagonist Eggsy (played by Taron Egerton).

Even though the upcoming film was said to be filmed back to back with its recent prequel title, The King's Man, there's been a solid amount of silence regarding its status — though, as of now, the film is aiming to leap into a 2023 production window. So by the time the film does get made, what can fans expect from Eggsy? According to Egerton, the goal might be a little more final than some might be hoping for.

The End for Eggsy in the Next Kingsman Film?

In a new interview, Egerton teases, "Yeah, I mean, I have an idea for Kingsman. I have my own idea that I would like to pitch to [Matthew Vaughn], and I think that will be happening soon, but he has the wheels in motion on a big idea of his own. So who knows, you know? Who knows where it will land? But he has every intention of making it, and I have every intention of playing Eggsy one more time. That was always what I thought I was committed to doing." The actor explained to Collider.

Egerton then goes on to explain his passion for the project and its next installment, adding, "It's the role that made my name, so I suppose, in a way, I just want it to be absolutely right if we do it again, and I want the story to do justice to the part that really changed my life. I want it to be a fitting ending. And I would, obviously, really hope that [Colin Firth] would come back for at least a part of it, and who knows? We'll have to see, but we are planning to talk about it; actually, the next time we see one another, so who knows? Watch this space. But, you know, he's certainly not backing off the idea."

Are there any aspects of Eggsy's narrative that you'd like to see addressed by the time his storyline comes to an end?