Knock At The Cabin Hits Peacock On March 24th, Disc May 9th M. Night Shyamalan's latest Knock At The Cabin will debut on Peacock and digital services for purchase next Friday, March 24th.

Knock At The Cabin, the latest film from M. Night Shyamalan, is set to make its debut on the streaming service Peacock next week on March 24th. It will also be on digital services to purchase and on disc on May 9th. Starring Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline) and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise), the film was a modest hit at the box office when it opened last month.

Knock At The Cabin Synopsis

"While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost. Universal Pictures presents Knock At The Cabin, a Blinding Edge Pictures production, in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment, an M. Night Shyamalan film. The screenplay is by M. Night Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman, based on the national bestseller The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. The film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock (Split, Glass), and Ashwin Rajan (Servant, Glass). The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, and Ashley Fox."

I was not a huge fan of this one, though it was no fault of the cast itself, especially Bautista. This was a perfect role for him, and it is worth watching just for his performance alone. As a thriller, there are better ones, but this is a good one to stream at home one night for sure.

Knock At The Cabin debuts on Peacock and digital services on March 24th.