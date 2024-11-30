Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: kraven the hunter

Kraven the Hunter: 6 New Posters And 1 International Poster

Tickets for Kraven the Hunter have officially gone on sale and with that, we have six new posters and a new international poster as well.

Tickets for Kraven the Hunter have officially gone on sale, and we'll be getting a better idea of what kind of box office this movie will be eyeing soon. Right now, it's very unclear since the quality of this one might be a major factor as to whether or not people decide to check this movie out. It's also unclear whether or not Sony has any faith in this film, considering how low-key the marketing has been, but Warner Bros. is doing the same thing for a Lord of the Rings film, so maybe the end of this year is just weird. Either way, we have some new posters now that tickets are on sale. We have six new posters from places like ScreenX, Dolby, and more, as we usually do when tickets go on sale. IMP Awards also got their hands on an international poster as well. The Cinemark one might be my favorite of the bunch, though Dolby takes that iconic pose and image from the comic and enhances it just enough.

Kraven the Hunter: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world but also one of its most feared.

Kraven the Hunter, directed by J.C. Chandor, stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe. It will be released on December 13, 2024.

