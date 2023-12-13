Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: dreamworks, jack black, Kung Fu Panda 4
Kung Fu Panda 4 Trailer & Poster Have Dropped, See Them Both Here
A day after the voice cast announcement, we have the first trailer and poster for Kung Fu Panda 4. The film releases March 8th in theaters.
Kung Fu Panda 4 has a brand new trailer and poster for fans this morning, only a day after the voice cast announcement went out. Jack Black stars with Awkwafina, Viola Davis, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Ian McShane, and Ke Huy Quan. The film is directed by Mike Mitchell. This is the first theatrical release from the franchise since 2016. Combined, the first three films have made over $1.8 billion at the worldwide box office, so hopefully, that means theaters will get a much-needed boost from the film when it opens on March 8th. You can see the brand-new trailer and poster below.
Kung Fu Panda 4 Should Provide Some Box Office In March
This spring, for the first time in almost a decade, comedy icon Jack Black returns to his role as Po, the world's most unlikely kung fu master, with a hilarious, butt-kicking new chapter in DreamWorks Animation's beloved action-comedy franchise: Kung Fu Panda 4. After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Golden Globe nominee Jack Black), is called upon by destiny to … give it a rest already. More specifically, he's tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.
That poses a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new lofty position. Even worse, there's been a recent sighting of a wicked, powerful sorceress, Chameleon (Oscar® winner Viola Davis), a tiny lizard who can shapeshift into any creature, large or small. And Chameleon has her greedy, beady little eyes on Po's Staff of Wisdom, which would give her the power to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm. So, Po's going to need some help. He finds it (kinda?) in the form of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen (Golden Globe winner Awkwafina), a corsac fox who really gets under Po's fur but whose skills will prove invaluable. In their quest to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon's reptilian claws, this comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together. In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places.