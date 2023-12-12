Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies | Tagged: Awkwafina, jack black, Kung Fu Panda 4, Viola Davis

Kung Fu Panda 4 Reveals Voice Cast, Including Awkwafina, Viola Davis

Kung Fu Panda 4 has announced the voice cast that will join Jack Black in the latest installment of the franchise.

Article Summary Kung Fu Panda 4 stars Jack Black and adds Awkwafina, Viola Davis.

New villain Chameleon, voiced by Viola Davis, seeks to harness evil.

Po faces spiritual leadership challenge and needs a new Dragon Warrior.

Announced at CinemaCon 2023, film set to boost March box office.

Kung Fu Panda 4 has added to its cast, and the new additions are impressive. Joining the fun this time with Jack Black will be Awkwafina, Viola Davis, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Ian McShane, and Ke Huy Quan. Boy, Ke Huy Quan is everywhere these days, huh? The film is directed by Mike Mitchell. It is the first Kung Fu Panda film to hit theaters since 2016, though the franchise has had as good a life on the small screen as in theaters. The franchise has grossed $1.8 billion worldwide. This film was announced at CinemaCon 2023, or at least that was the first time I heard it was coming. Below is a cast announcement video star Jack Black posted to the Dreamworks TikTok page this morning to make the announcements.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Should Provide Some Box Office In March

This spring, for the first time in almost a decade, comedy icon Jack Black returns to his role as Po, the world's most unlikely kung fu master, with a hilarious, butt-kicking new chapter in DreamWorks Animation's beloved action-comedy franchise: Kung Fu Panda 4. After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Golden Globe nominee Jack Black), is called upon by destiny to … give it a rest already. More specifically, he's tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.

That poses a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new lofty position. Even worse, there's been a recent sighting of a wicked, powerful sorceress, Chameleon (Oscar® winner Viola Davis), a tiny lizard who can shapeshift into any creature, large or small. And Chameleon has her greedy, beady little eyes on Po's Staff of Wisdom, which would give her the power to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm. So, Po's going to need some help. He finds it (kinda?) in the form of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen (Golden Globe winner Awkwafina), a corsac fox who really gets under Po's fur but whose skills will prove invaluable. In their quest to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon's reptilian claws, this comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together. In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places.

