Kurt Sutter To Make Horror Film The Beast For Blumhouse & Netflix

Kurt Sutter's next project has been lined up. The Sons of Anarchy creator will make The Beast for Blumhouse and Netflix. The project will be written, directed, and produced by Sutter himself. The film is "inspired by the Beast of Gévaudan, a true story about a mysterious beast that terrorized a French village in the 1760s." The news was first reported by Deadline. This will be the feature film debut as a director for Sutter and after years of writing and directing in the television space.

Kurt Sutter Brings Mayhem To Netflix

Here is the synopsis for the film: "An 18th century English village is besieged by a mysterious and elusive beast. Dozens of innocents are slaughtered, and the mayhem is driven to puritanical heights by religious fanaticism. The impossible task of killing the beast falls to a lowly trapper who promises he can stop the carnage. But for him, this hunt is not a professional mission; it's a deeply personal one."

"Bringing my disturbing, familial story sensibility into the Blumhouse world just seemed like something that had to happen," Sutter said. And This Beast is the perfect project for that marriage. And Netflix is the perfect venue for that bloody ceremony." "We've long been fans of Kurt and his unparalleled storytelling — that's both visceral and packs an emotional punch," Jason Blum said. "We're excited that Blumhouse is producing his first feature for Netflix."

Smart of Blumhouse to grab Sutter when he is… less in demand, we will say. Netflix and Blumhouse collaborating on what promises to be a higher budget film for them are the news here; after many successful pairings with Hulu and Amazon, this may be their biggest swing in streaming yet. No word on production start dates or anything, but I would imagine it will be later this year.