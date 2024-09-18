Posted in: Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: disney, donald glover, lando, star wars

Lando Star Donald Glover Hopes "Movie Brings Fun Back" to Star Wars

Donald Glover (Community) on why he wants to "bring back the fun" to the Star Wars franchise in the Disney+ series-turned-film, Lando.

Donald Glover wants to help reset the tone on Star Wars as he's working on his TV series-turned-film Lando, a spinoff that follows 2018's Solo starring Alden Ehrenreich. As Ehrenreich played a younger version of Han Solo, originally played by Harrison Ford in the Skywalker Saga, in the prequel film, Glover plays the younger version of Lando Calrissian, originally played by Billy Dee Williams. The Community star spoke with The Wall Street Journal on what he feels the status of the franchise and what he wants to do.

Donald Glover on Bringing Back the "Fun" in Star Wars with 'Lando'

"I just want it to be fun," Glover said. "As a 'Star Wars' fan myself, I think it's important that there needs to be fun being had. It's very hard to have fun right now. It's tough because there are very serious things happening, and those are the only things that connect us, weirdly. So I get why things are serious, but part of the human experience, I believe, is we have a responsibility to have enjoyment. And I just feel like we're lacking in that department."

Glover added while he's passionate about Star Wars, it "can be super serious. Sometimes it's way too serious. Everything that has to do with the Skywalkers is like so serious. [With] Lando, I think the best part about him is he's a scoundrel. And I feel like people can relate to that, and he's probably like 'Man, this war is whack. I need money,' which I feel everyone can relate to. I want to bring fun to 'Star Wars.' I just want it to be fun."

Lando was changed from a Disney+ series to a film in July 2023 when Glover, already attached to star, was tapped along with his brother Stephen Glover to replace Justin Simien to write. During the events of the Ron Howard, we see Han start as an up-and-coming pilot initially trying to get into the Empire, but discovered that life wasn't for him. Instead, he took up smuggling and joined with Beckett (Woody Harrelson) for a heist. We also see the beginnings of a friendly rivalry and how Han won the Millenium Falcon from Lando in a game of Sabacc, one-upping him near the end of the film after discovering how the latter cheated him in their first match. For more, including Mr. and Mrs. Smith, acting, and retiring his music alter ego, Childish Gambino, you can check out the interview.

