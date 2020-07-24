Terrifier 2 trailer Unleashed As Art The Clown Returns

Terrifier 2 has a new teaser trailer, released today by director and writer Damien Leone. The trailer sees Art The Clown, the slasher from the first film, resurrected and causing mayhem on Halloween night. The film stars Lauren Lavera, David Howard Thornton, Elliott Fullam, Sarah Voigt, Kailey Hyman, and Casey Hartnett. The star of the show though is Art The Clown, easily one of the more memorable horror icons introduced in the last few years. Go ahead and get a tease of what he will be up to in Terrifier 2 by watching the trailer below.

Terrifier 2 Will Be A Gore Fan's Delight

"After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. Written & Directed by Damien Leone. Produced by Phil Falcone, George Steuber, Damien Leone, Steven Della Salla, Mike Leavy, and Jason Leavy. Starring Lauren Lavera, David Howard Thornton, Elliott Fullam, Sarah Voigt, Kailey Hyman, and Casey Hartnett."

The first film was very popular, and that was with zero budget or fanfare. Now with all of that increased, this one is going to be wildly popular. Also: insanely gory. That is the part that turned me off the first one, and more of the same looks to be coming in this one. So, while not my cup of tea, there is no denying that Terrifier is a new franchise and icon in horror that will be around for a while.

As for this trailer, it did exactly what it needed to do. It established that what you liked about the first is turned up to 11, without losing what everyone liked about it. Terrifier 2 is coming soon.