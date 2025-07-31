Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: lee isaac chung, ocean's prequel

Lee Isaac Chung In Early Talks To Direct The Ocean's Prequel

Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung is reportedly in early talks to direct the Ocean's Prequel film.

Article Summary Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung is in early talks to helm the Ocean's Prequel film.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were previously attached, but casting is now uncertain.

The film will be a 1960s Europe-set prequel with a script by Carrie Soloman, produced by LuckyChap.

Production stalled in 2023 but the project is gaining traction again with a new director in sight.

It's been a hot minute since we've heard anything about the Ocean's Prequel film, but after the film failed to get off the ground in 2023, it sounds like things are moving again, and they are moving in a different direction. While Luckchap is still producing the film, it appears they are in the process of bringing on a new director. According to Deadline, Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung is reportedly in early talks to direct the project. There aren't any confirmed cast members, though Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were once attached when Jay Roach was set to direct. The script by Carrie Soloman is still in play, though that could change depending on who comes on to direct.

The Ocean's Movies have become a part of the pop culture landscape. The original film was released in 1960 and starred the five members of the Rat Pack: Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop. The franchise was rebooted by director Steven Soderbergh in 2001 and featured an all-star cast including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and more. Soderbergh directed three films, Ocean's Eleven in 2001, Ocean's Twelve in 2004, and Ocean's Thirteen in 2007. The franchise returned in 2018 with the underrated (don't @ me) Ocean's Eight, directed by Gary Ross, and had an all-women crew featuring stars like Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and more. Combined, all the films have a total box office gross of $1.422 billion, so a prequel is unsurprising.

Ocean's Eleven Prequel Reportedly Heads To 1960s Europe

Back in May 2022, Margot Robbie was brought on to star and produce a new Ocean's Eleven, and teamed her up with director Jay Roach to develop a new entry in the franchise. Carrie Soloman was brought on the script, and we don't have many details yet. It will be a period piece, so instead of the new movies set in the current day that are released with that technology integrated into the heist, this Ocean's film is heading back to the 1960s in Europe. As for Roach, he directed Bombshell, which did get Robbie her supporting actress Oscar nomination. Robbie is set to produce with Tom Ackerly at Lucky Chap. Roach is also set to produce along with Michelle Graham. Executive producers are Gary Ross, Olivia Milch, and Lucky Chap's Josey McNamara. In September 2022, Ryan Gosling joined the cast and reunited the two Barbie stars in the project. Initially, production was supposed to kick off in the summer of 2023, but was delayed due to writers and actors needing livable wages. However, as of July 2025, it's being reported that the cast hasn't been set, so Robbie and Gosling's casting is now up in the air.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!