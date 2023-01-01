Leslie Grace Shares A New Look At Another Batgirl Costume

While it might seem like things are crazy at Warner Bros. Discovery now when it comes to DC Studios, friendly reminder that the Batgirl situation was just four months ago, so things have been a mess long before James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped up. Things on the Batgirl front have been pretty quiet for the last couple of months when the reality of the situation really sank in for people, and they realized that there really wasn't any saving this film from oblivion. However, it's a new year, and people are looking back at 2022. Batgirl star Leslie Grace has been sharing looks at the film since before it was canceled, and she posted a wrap-up video on Instagram with lots of looks at the production, which took up a good portion of her 2022. While we have seen most of the footage before, either on Instagram or TikTok, there was one shot that did appear to be new, and that was a shot that showed off a more armored Batsuit that Grace would have likely been wearing at the end of the film.

The Long Road To Making a Batgirl Film

The Batgirl movie had a hard time getting to the big screen, which is saying something considering some of the DC projects that have struggled over the years. It was going to be brought to the big screen by Joss Whedon before it was widely reported that he was a terrible person and promptly left the project. The movie picked up some new directors in 2021 in the form of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and it was supposed to be the first DC project to make its debut on HBO Max.

Back in July 2021, it was announced that Leslie Grace of In The Heights fame had snagged the coveted role of Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. We got some minor plot details for Batgirl during DC FanDome and a piece of concept art. Jacob Scipio, who was one of the stars of the much better than it had any right to be Bad Boys For Life, joined the cast in an unknown role. J.K. Simmons is also set to return as Commissioner Gordon. We learned that Brandon Fraser would play the villain at the end of October 2021. Though we don't know the exact villain, the rumors said it might be Firefly. Production on the movie started at the end of 2021, and Batgirl was supposed to release at some point in 2022.

In August 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery canceled several big projects for tax purposes, and Batgirl was one of them. Many cast members tried to save the film and see if there was some way to prevent it from being thrown in the vault, never to be seen again, but it wasn't meant to be. There were "funeral screenings," and now the film is locked away, never to be seen again. Batgirl is not a SnyderCut situation because of the tax write-off. Warner Bros. Discovery cannot make any money on this or any of the projects used in the write-off, or they would have to pay back that money. So Batgirl appears to be well and truly locked away, never to be seen again.