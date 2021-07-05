Let Us In is a Blast from Family-friendly SF Adventures Past

This week Jason chats with Craig Moss, director of the new film Let Us In, a family sci-fi thriller on Digital and On Demand July 2. Moss was the director of the three-installment Danny Trejo Bad Ass action series and co-wrote the film with Joe Callero.

Say the producers:

The film stars Makenzie Moss ("The Unicorn," Do You Believe?), Sadie Stanley (The Sleepover, "Dead To Me"), Mackenzie Ziegler ("Dance Moms"), Siena Agudong (Upside-Down Magic, Alex & Me), O'Neill Monahan ("The Middle," "General Hospital") and Tobin Bell (Saw franchise). In Let Us In, a spirited twelve-year-old girl and her best friend start investigating the sudden disappearances of several missing teens in their small town. Realizing there might be something deeper happening, Emily and Christopher might be up against forces they can't even imagine.

What's delightful about the film is how it embraces the tradition that is almost lost now: the family-friendly science fiction adventure, which at times can dark and intense but is still ready for young teen audiences. That's a tone that will be familiar to viewers of late-20th-century movies like ET and Explorers but is not seen as much today. Moss talks about striking the right tone and directing young actors who may not be familiar with those films at all. Moss also talks about the differences between directing young actors, who have much stricter rules on a set, and veterans like Trejo.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JkVTeNtS0Q

Check out the Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZP-lWDAvMuw

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series, of which the newest Volume is Thinly Veiled: the '70s, a collection of horror stories based on 70s TV and movies. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His next book is 18 Miles from Town: a Midlife Crisis Thriller.