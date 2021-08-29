Letitia Wright Signed Marvel Contract For Many Movies (Spoilers)

Letitia Wright has just been injured on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; we wish her a speedy recovery, as much of Marvel Studios' hopes and dreams are resting on her. Earlier this week, Marvel Studios-adjacent sources told Bleeding Cool that Riri Williams, Ironheart, played by Dominique Thorne, would be getting a new Wakandan vibranium armour in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the original comics, she makes her own armour before getting access to Tony Stark's research labs. In this movie, it seems that Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, will allow Riri Williams access to all that Wakandan science has to offer a young engineer with combat suits on her mind. Below could be considered minor to major spoilers for future Marvel movies, so be forewarned.

But as more shots of the actor Dominique Thorne on set emerge, we get a couple of updates. Firstly, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a double-hander of a movie starring both Ironheart and Shuri together, which may help set up the Ironheart TV show further. We get confirmation of what other places had rumored, that Shuri will be the new Black Panther of the movie – and of the Marvel Universe. But also, that before accepting the role, Letitia Wright had to sign a multiple movie contract with Marvel Studios, ensuring that she will continue to play the role of Shuri, Black Panther, in many other Marvel movies and projects yet to come. Avengers 4, The Illuminati, Secret Invasion, The Crew, Young Avengers, The Champions, Fantastic Four, who knows what they have in mind for her? Until then, how about watching her and Daniel Kaluuya mime the lyrics to Man's Not Hot at the Black Panther premiere a few years ago instead?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cast of Black Panther Get Down to 'Man's Not Hot' – Daniel Kaluuya and Letitia Wright (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4norv6sMUpQ)