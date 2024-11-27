Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch: Live-Action Stitch Is Already Crashing Other Movies

Live-action Sitch is already crashing other Disney movies ahead of the May 2025 release of the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch.

Article Summary Live-action Stitch is already making waves, crashing Disney films ahead of the May 2025 remake release.

Originally, Stitch crashed iconic scenes in Disney classics as part of the promotion for the 2002 animated film.

The Stitch Crashes Disney series continued the playful tradition with themed merchandise in recent years.

A new poster features Stitch crashing Moana 2.

Stitch crashing or invading other Disney movies is something that has been around for a very long time, for as long as the movie has existed. In the lead-up to the original Lilo & Stitch release, we got Inter-Stitch-als. It was a series of shorts where Stitch crashed some very iconic moments in Disney films, like the ballroom dance from Beauty and the Beast or the magic carpet ride in Aladdin. It was incredibly meta, and even more so for the time period, as Disney was really starting to make fun of itself. The concept has remained incredibly popular ever since, even if it was just a commercial for the film.

Throughout 2021 and into early 2022, Disney followed up the wildly popular monthly pin/Loungefly/ears/etc. release Minnie Mouse: the Main Attraction set with Stitch Crashes Disney. The concept was more or less the same, but instead of pieces paying homage to different park attractions, Stitch would be integrated into different Disney movies with plush releases, pins, and whatnot. The collections didn't have the frenzy around them that I did (what a year for this girl to really get into the pin and Minnie ear collecting, good lord), and they didn't always nail the designs, but Stitch fans were in heaven. The character has always had his own little fanbase, and people who like Stitch tend to REALLY like him. Now that we're getting a live-action version of Lilo & Stitch, and the fact that Disney has only gotten more meta since the early 2000s, it shouldn't surprise anyone that we're already getting posters of Stitch crashing other Disney movies. In this case, he's crashed Moana 2.

Lilo & Stitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch, is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers. Lilo & Stitch will open in theaters nationwide on May 23, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!