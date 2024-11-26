Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Lilo & Stitch

Disney's Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Remake Gets An Official Teaser

Disney has released the official teaser trailer for the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch. The film will be released on May 23, 2025.

Article Summary Disney unveils Lilo & Stitch live-action remake teaser, set for May 23, 2025 release.

Memorial Day weekend release faces competition from major films like Mission: Impossible.

Lilo & Stitch slides between upcoming blockbusters Thunderbolts and Elio.

Uncertainty remains about live-action remakes' popularity despite dedicated fanbase.

Studios are continuing their previews of the 2025 slate, and after releasing a poster for all to see, Disney has released a teaser trailer for the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch. Everyone was apprehensive about Stitch's transition from animation to live-action, and while we got pictures, we can now see how he moves. It still looks like a close match to the movie version of the character, which makes sense. This is very much a "don't fix what isn't broken" thing, and Stitch is one of those characters with his dedicated fanbase. There is a reason Disney dedicated an entire year of pin releases to this character.

The film is coming out on May 23, 2025, Memorial Day weekend, which is always a notoriously weird weekend for movies. Films either do really well or completely flop, and quality has no bearing on those numbers. Furiosa absolutely bombed opening the long weekend, and that movie kicks all sorts of ass. Disney is also sliding Lilo & Stitch between two other big releases, Thunderbolts* on May 2, 2025, and Elio on June 13, 2025. The film also faces extremely stiff competition on its release date, with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning opening on the same day and Karate Kid: Legends opening on May 30, 2025. There isn't much room for breathing for Lilo & Stitch, and it's really unclear whether or not fans and audiences are still even into the idea of the live-action remake anymore. May Snow White and its release in March will give us a better idea of how Lilo & Stitch might be received.

Lilo & Stitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch, is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers. Lilo & Stitch will open in theaters nationwide on May 23, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!