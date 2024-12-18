Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch: Live-Action Stitch Has Crashed Another Movie

In a new teaser and poster, Stitch from the new live-action Lilo and Stitch has crashed another Disney film, Mufasa: The Liong King.

Article Summary Stitch crashes "Mufasa: The Lion King" in a new teaser, delighting fans with familiar antics.

Disney revisits Inter-Stitch-als with live-action Stitch crashing iconic movie moments.

Teasers help audiences adjust to Stitch's live-action look before the May 2025 release.

Expect more Disney crashes by Stitch, bringing humor and nostalgia as movie promotion ramps up.

For the second time this year, live-action Stitch from the new Lilo & Stitch film has invaded yet another Disney movie, a move that will likely feel all too familiar to fans of the character. In the lead-up to the original Lilo & Stitch release, we got Inter-Stitch-als. It was a series of shorts where Stitch crashed some very iconic moments in Disney films, like the ballroom dance from Beauty and the Beast or the magic carpet ride in Aladdin. It was incredibly meta, and even more so for the time period, as Disney was really starting to make fun of itself. The concept has remained incredibly popular ever since, even if it was just a commercial for the film. They released a pin of pins, ears, and more in 2021, also following the exact same concept, so it isn't surprising that they are doing the same thing for live-action Stitch. It also gives audiences so many chances to get used to how this character looks in live-action, so the transition isn't as jarring when the movie is released in May. This time, Stitch has invaded Mufasa: The Lion King with a new teaser video and a poster.

Lilo & Stitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch, is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers. Lilo & Stitch will open in theaters nationwide on May 23, 2025.

