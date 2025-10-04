Posted in: Lionsgate, Movie Poster, Movies | Tagged: anniversary, kyle chandler, lionsgate

Anniversary: Lionsgate Releases New Poster For October Drama

Lionsgate has released a poster for their chilling drama Anniversary. The film boasts a great cast and will be in theaters on October 29.

Article Summary Lionsgate unveils a chilling new poster for the upcoming October drama Anniversary in theaters soon

Anniversary is directed by Jan Komasa from a script by Lori Rosene-Gambino, who also crafted the story

The thriller boasts an impressive cast including Diane Lane, Kyle Chandler, Zoey Deutch, and Phoebe Dynevor

The film explores a family unraveling amid a rising controversial movement known as "The Change"

Anniversary is a new thriller directed by Jan Komasa from a script by Lori Rosene-Gambino. The pair also came up with the story. It stars Diane Lane, Kyle Chandler, Madeline Brewer, Zoey Deutch, Phoebe Dynevor, McKenna Grace, Daryl McCormack, and Dylan O'Brien, and is one of Lionsgate's big swings for the fall. With a cast like that, they should get plenty of eyeballs on it. This is a perfect time to have Chandler in something. The studio released a new poster for the film.

Anniversary Has An Edge To It

Here is the synopsis: In this gripping thriller, a close-knit family is caught in the turmoil of a controversial rising movement known as "The Change." Ellen and Paul (Diane Lane and Kyle Chandler) witness their lives fall apart when Ellen's former student, Liz (Phoebe Dynevor), reappears and starts dating their son (Dylan O'Brien). As Liz becomes a part of the Taylor family, tensions rise and loyalties are tested. Liz's role in "The Change" brings simmering conflicts to the surface, unraveling the fabric of the family just as the nation itself stands on edge during an alarming and challenging time of uncertainty. Lionsgate and Fifth Season present, a Nick Wechsler / Chockstone Pictures / Churchill Films / Metropolitan Films International Limited production.

In a parallel universe, this is a Netflix five-episode series, and I am stoked that it is not the case. Sure, whatever "The Change" turns out to be might not have been needed, and this could have just been a family drama about someone new coming into a family and dividing them with her sinister secrets, like we have seen before, and that would have been fine. I have to admit, though, I am curious about whatever that twist is. And again, what a cast on this one.

Anniversary opens in theaters on October 29.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!