SAW Rights Purchased By Blumhouse In Shocking Twist

In a stunning twist Jigsaw would love, Blumhouse has acquired half of the rights to the SAW franchise from Twisted Pictures.

James Wan, original SAW creator, regains creative control through the Atomic Monster and Blumhouse merger.

Future of the SAW series is open after SAW XI was canceled, with hopes pinned on Wan's involvement.

SAW joins Blumhouse’s upcoming horror slate, boosting prospects after recent box office struggles.

SAW fans, there is now a new player entering the game. In a stunning announcement, Blumhouse has acquired 50% of the rights to the franchise from Twisted Pictures, which has been involved with SAW since the beginning of the franchise. Lionsgate will still retain the remaining 50%. Series creator James Wan is now back in control, as his label Atomic Monster and Blumhouse merged a couple of years back. After directing that original film, he stayed on as an executive producer. No movement has been made yet on a new franchise installment after the sequel to the wildly successful and fan-loved SAW X fell apart in development. Deadline had the shocking announcement.

SAW Is The Perfect Get For Blumhouse

The SAW franchise is one of the most successful in the history of horror, having eleven films under its belt that have combined to gross over $1 billion at the box office and with retail sales. Let that sink in for a minute. Even after the lukewarm reception of Spiral, the spin-off starring Chris Rock, the return of the franchise proper to theaters was inevitable when SAW X came out in 2023. They cost nothing to make and make big money, even if you are talking about the later sequels. The franchise has never gone away if you count Jigsaw and Spiral. But if you had told me that all these years later, after the first one, we would be getting news like this and the possibility of James Wan shepherding the franchise going forward again, I would have laughed at you.

This is also a big win for Blumhouse, when they badly needed one. This cash cow franchise is their bread and butter, and a sure thing. They are having a pretty epic cold streak at the box office, which should end soon with Black Phone 2, M3gan 2.0, and Five Nights At Freddy's 2 all coming this year. Adding SAW to that list is a huge get.

