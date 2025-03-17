Posted in: Horror, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, saw, SAW XI

SAW XI Is No Lonfer Happening, According To New Report

According to a new report, the next film in the SAW franchise has been canceled and is no longer happening.What is next for Jigsaw?

Article Summary SAW XI canceled as producers clashed, leaving franchise fans disappointed.

Director Kevin Greutert hinted at potential final send-off for Jigsaw in SAW X.

SAW series' future uncertain as Lionsgate struggles to resolve internal issues.

Franchise may be sold after box office woes and behind-the-scenes drama.

SAW XI had an original release date of September 27, 2024. Director for SAW X Kevin Greutert was to return after that entry was seen as the best one in a long time, and a return to form for the franchise. Then, we learned it had been pushed to 2025. Now, our friends at Bloody Disgusting report that the whole thing is off. According to a source the site talked to, "It's totally dead. It's 100% over. Everything went sideways in January 2024 … the producers started fighting." Then, one producer tried to forge ahead while the other started to block what they were doing.

SAW XI Would Have Given The Series A Proper Goodbye

During press for SAW X, Greutert wasn't sure where to go with the franchise: "Well, we'll just have to see what the future of Saw is. There are so many directions we could go, but for me, there's no obvious one coming out of this film. I really wanted it to feel like a kind of final send-off for the Jigsaw character, but never say never." The SAW franchise spans twelve total films, which have grossed a whopping $1.1 billion, making it not only one of the most successful horror franchises but one of the biggest-performing film series ever.

That they cannot get out of their way to get another film done reminds me of another popular horror franchise that is in limbo. Will Jigsaw join Jason Voorhees on the trash heap of tossed-away horror icons, left to rot because of fighting behind the camera? Only time will tell, but this is not a good sign. Lionsgate is said to not have been able to smooth things over in this fight in the same article, and that the franchise might be sold. After the box office disappointment the studio had in 2024, this is the worst possible news. Hopefully, they can get it together fast and figure this all out, but with Lionsgate involved, I wouldn't hold my breath.

