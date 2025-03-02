Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Ballerina, From The World of John Wick: Ballerina, john wick

Ballerina: Eve Is Going Hunting In The Oscars Special Look

Lionsgate dropped an Oscars Special Look at Ballerina. The first big-screen spin-off movie in the John Wick universe will be released on June 6th.

Article Summary Lionsgate drops an Oscars Special Look at Ballerina, igniting buzz for the first John Wick spin-off on the big screen.

The exclusive look teases dynamic visuals and a bold marketing twist, blending cinematic art with smart suspense.

This spin-off deepens the John Wick universe, mixing high-octane storytelling with inventive creative flair.

Set for release on June 6, 2025, Ballerina promises a new era of action and narrative innovation.

The Oscars are currently giving lots of love to the movies released last year, but they are showing off some stuff for what's to come. There haven't been a ton of movie or trailer drops. Ironically, the Super Bowl has more than an entire show dedicated to the art of making movies, but here we are. Lionsgate did drop a new look at From The World of John Wick: Ballerina. We get to see a little bit more of Keanu Reeves in the brief moments that we'll see him in this film, and there is probably a good chance trailers will spoil most of his cameo. From a sheer movie and art perspective, it makes absolutely no sense, but from a marketing perspective, it's brilliant.

Ballerina Is The First Big Screen Spin-Off Of John Wick

It's still a little amazing that John Wick, the action movie in 2014 where the only real notable thing about it was that they managed to snag Reeves as its leading man, has turned into the franchise juggernaut it is today. That is what happens when you have good people working on a film from the beginning because it would have been easy for John Wick to fade into obscurity with a ton of other disposable action movies. However, the creative team of director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad took the time to build a fascinating world around that action movie. The world of John Wick is the thing that everyone fell in love with on top of the fact that Reeves is the best at this.

So it wasn't surprising that a sequel was greenlit, and it was even less surprising that in 2017, it was announced that a spin-off film and television show were in the works. The Continental focused on the hotel that plays a central part in the assassin world that John Wick moves in, and Ballerina will be something different. Len Wiseman was brought on to direct, with Wiseman & Shay Hatten, and Emerald Fennell working on the screenplay. Hatten also has a story credit. The cast includes de Armas and returning John Wick players Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick. We also have some new faces, including Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne. A brief summary has been released, "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma." From The World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to be released on June 6, 2025.

