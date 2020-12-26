Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time: Final Trailer Released

The end is nigh. The 4th and final movie in Hideaki Anno's new iteration of Neon Genesis Evangelion will be released theatrically on January 23rh 2021, in Japan. Khara, the production company, has released the final full trailer for Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time this week.

The new trailer was shown in theatres throughout Japan on Friday and previewed "One Last Kiss," the theme song Hikaru Utada performed for the film. The movie was originally scheduled to open on June 27th but pushed back due to concerns over the coronavirus.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10ict3GCxGY&feature=emb_logo Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 『シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版』本予告【公式】 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10ict3GCxGY&feature=emb_logo)

The first three movies in the Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy, Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone, Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance, and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo, debuted in 2007, 2009, and 2012. The first appeared to be a slicker and more expensive remake of the first episodes of the original TV series, but then the storylines began to diverge starting from the second movie.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Pwl5YXfMmE Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 『シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版』特報2' (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Pwl5YXfMmE)

It became clear by then that creator Anno was not just remaking the story into movies for a cash-grab. He has something new to say. The four new movies are both a remake and a sequel. They take place in a new timeline after the world was rebooted following the apocalyptic event that was triggered at the end of the original TV series and its subsequent movies Death & Rebirth and End of Evangelion in 1997. Anno seems to be in dialogue with his younger self, who made the original version back in the 1990s. Anno became suicidally depressed when he was making the TV series, and it showed. He channeled his emotions into the show. He has suffered bouts of depression on and off, and the four movies might be his way of exploring his current state. He took a break between the 3rd and 4th movies to make Shin Godzilla, which was a new reboot of the Godzilla movies, before returning to work on the 4th and final movie.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CEjqATcPAg Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 『シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版』特報3【公式】 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CEjqATcPAg)

There's no US release date yet, but one will be announced once the film has been picked up for distributor.