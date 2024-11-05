Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: isabelle fuhrman, lionsgate, orphan 3

Orphan 3 Is A go At Lionsgate, Isabelle Fuhrman Is Back To Star

A third Orphan film has been greenlit at Liongate, with series star Isabelle Fuhrman back and the First Kill creative team as well.

Orphan 3 is a go at Lionsgate. The third film in the franchise is in development, with series star Isabelle Fuhrman back as Esther again. The creative team behind the second film, Orphan: First Kill, writer David Coggeshall, and director William Brent Bell are also back, with Bell having teased this news last year. "Dark Castle is excited to announce another terrifying chapter in the 'Orphan' saga," said Norman Golightly, Co-CEO of Dark Castle Entertainment. "With the past success of the first two movies and another thrilling storyline, we are confident that 'Orphan 3' will be a must-see movie for both current fans of the franchise and new fans alike.". The news was announced by Variety.

Orphan Has One Of The Best Twists In All Of Horror

The first film is an all-timer, featuring great performances and a hell of a twist that I will not spoil here if you do not already know what it is. The tragic loss of their unborn child has devastated Kate (Vera Farmiga) and John (Peter Sarsgaard), taking a toll on both their marriage and Kate's fragile psyche as she is plagued by nightmares and haunted by demons from her past. Struggling to regain some semblance of normalcy in their lives, the couple decides to adopt another child. At the local orphanage, both John and Kate find themselves strangely drawn to a young girl named Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman). Almost as soon as they welcome Esther into their home, however, an alarming series of events begins to unfold, leading Kate to believe that there is something wrong with Estherâ. This seemingly angelic little girl is not what she appears to be. Concerned for the safety of her family, Kate tries to get John and others to see past Esthers' sweet facade. But her warnings go unheeded until it may be too late for everyone.

I am down for another one, especially since that creative team is back. First Kill wasn't quite as good as the first orphan film, but it was a solid watch. Build off of that, and you might have something here.

