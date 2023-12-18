Posted in: Horror, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, horror, orphan, orphan 3, orphan: first kill, paramount

Orphan 3 Teased by Orphan: First Kill Director William Brent Bell

The director responsible for the Paramount+ film Orphan: First Kill is suggesting that a third installment is already being developed.

Article Summary Orphan: First Kill director teases the development of Orphan 3.

Nearly 15 years since the original, the Orphan franchise may expand into a trilogy.

Director William Brent Bell hints at exciting future twists for the Orphan series.

Isabelle Fuhrman is open to reprising her role if Orphan 3 comes to fruition.

It's been nearly 15 years since the horror film Orphan hit theaters, which later evolved into a franchise after a 2022 return in the form of a prequel film titled Orphan: First Kill. So why not commit to its fun, campy nature and explore the notion of a trilogy, right? Well, as it turns out, we might be getting that chance. Here's everything we know!

Orphan 3 is Already in Development

The Hollywood Reporter recently spoke with William Brent Bell, the filmmaker responsible for Orphan: First Kill, where he admitted that there could still be more Orphan stories to explore in the not-so-distant future. The director explains, "We're developing a third one now. The franchise's rulebook has been opened up to where anything is possible. And knowing where we are in the process already, I'm extremely excited about the twists and turns that we have in store."

During an interview with Variety earlier this year, Orphan's leading villain, Isabelle Fuhrman, previously addressed the trilogy topic by admitting, "I don't know [if there will be an Orphan 3]. I know that [producer Alex Mace] has already talked to me about doing a third one. And if the script is good, and people love this one, why not? I would love to do that. I don't think we're gonna have to wait 13 years because I don't think it's gonna be possible in 13 years. When you're in your 20s, you can still look like younger if you get on a little stool chair or have children play you from multiple angles. But I would love the opportunity if it came up. I wouldn't say no."

We're truly not sure what the future holds for the Orphan franchise, but at the very least, there's clearly still interest in keeping it alive! Would you be interested in witnessing a third chapter of Orphan?

