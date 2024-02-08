Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: Lisa Frankenstein

Lisa Frankenstein: Zelda Williams Says That Comedy Scared Her The Most

Lisa Frankenstein director Zelda Williams said that when it came to tackling "horror-comedy," it was the "comedy" aspect that scared her the most.

Specific genres are easier to wrap your head around than others, but horror-comedy is not one that you would expect a first-time director to make their debut with. However, that was the decision that director Zelda Willaims made with Lisa Frankenstein. Not only was she jumping into horror-comedy, but the film was leaning into camp as well, and these things have crushed even seasoned directors. When we asked Williams why she decided to take on horror-comedy for her directorial debut, it turned out the "comedy" aspect was what frightened her the most.

"Well, comedy for me. I've brought it up before, but that was always the thing that kind of strangely scared me most," Williams explained. "And so to embark on it, especially with something that also has its own fantasy to it, the undead and the fiber optic lights and all of this fun stuff that really did bring it out of our world. That was very freeing, ultimately, like terrifying initially and then incredibly affirming and adventurous in the moment, so very grateful there on a number of levels."

It really isn't surprising that Williams would be nervous to embrace comedy considering who her father was, but that is some level of conjecture on our part. While Lisa Frankenstein is a film that doesn't entirely work, the faults are not wholly on Williams, and she shows real promise as a director. She's going places, and we look forward to seeing where she goes next. Watch the rest of our interview with Williams and writer Diablo Cody above.

Lisa Frankenstein: Summary, Release Date, Cast List

A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Focus Features' upcoming horror-comedy Lisa Frankenstein, written by Academy Award® winning scribe Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body), will be released in theaters on February 9, 2024. Lisa Frankenstein was directed by Zelda Williams in her feature directorial debut.

The film was produced by Mason Novick and Diablo Cody, who have previously collaborated on films including Tully, Young Adult, Jennifer's Body, and Juno, which Cody earned an Oscar® for Best Original Screenplay. Jeffrey Lampert served as executive producer. Lisa Frankenstein stars Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest, and Carla Gugino. Focus is distributing Lisa Frankenstein in the U.S., with Universal Pictures International handling international distribution.

