Looney Tunes Film King Tweety Debuts Its Trailer, Out June 14

Looney Tunes fans have a new film coming on June 14th, as King Tweety comes to digital and Blu-ray. Everyone's favorite cat and bird fearsome twosome are back, and this time Tweety Bird is King Tweety. This is the second film where the bird takes center stage, for the first time in 22 years, when Tweety's High-Flying Adventure came out. That was when I worked at Hollywood Video, and this saw a release on VHS. So, it has been a while. You can see the trailer for the new Looney Tunes film below.

Looney Tunes King Tweety Synopsis

"Tweety's large and in charge as he takes the throne in this zany new, full-length movie. When the queen of an island paradise disappears, Tweety unexpectedly becomes next in line for the crown. His Little Highness' entourage includes motorbike daredevil Granny and sly Sylvester, whose allegiance is tested when he uncovers a sinister plot to eliminate Tweety for good! Feathers and fur will fly in this hilarious story that proves royalty – and loyalty – can come in many shapes and sizes. Available on Digital and DVD June 14th."

Warner Bros have done a fantastic job trying to bring more young eyeballs to Looney Tunes, with a whole bunch of new shorts debuting on HBO Max in 2020 and new cartoons debuting throughout 2022 as well. They also did another Space Jam, and while it was not everyone's cup of tea, it was pretty popular with the younger crowd. I used to hate when these direct to video type sequels and films would come out, they always felt so lazy, but with streaming, they get some competent people and animators in the building to make these, so here's hoping that we do, in fact, get a decent little time out of this. At the end of the day, it is new Looney Tunes; who are we to complain?

King Tweety is out on digital and Blu-ray on June 14th.