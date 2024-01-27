Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: charlie's angels, film, lucy liu, sony pictures

Lucy Liu Addresses Fans' Desire for a Charlie's Angels 3

Despite high demand from fans, Charlie's Angels star Lucy Liu doesn't think that we'll ever get a third installment of the popular franchise.

It's been almost 24 years since the release of the Sony Pictures film Charlie's Angels, which has gone on to become a cult-classic adaptation for its stellar cast and addictive, campy action. And even after earning a sequel in 2003 (Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle), there's still high demand to see the group reunite for another mission. Though, at least one cast member doesn't seem certain that it's in the cards…

When speaking to Variety about the chance of seeing a Charlie's Angels 3 with the fan-favorite cast of Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore, and Cameron Diaz, Liu candidly explained, "I honestly don't know how that's going to be feasible. There have been so many iterations, even after the fact… in some ways, it's such a strange thing to think about it. Times have changed so much since then."

She continued, "At that time, when we were doing publicity, they had never before had three women on a magazine cover … They didn't even know how to do it. It was such a strange thing for women to collaborate and be seen as colleagues and friends. It was such a big moment in time, and now it's shifted. Even when I was doing Ally McBeal, there had never been a lead woman in that way. There was Mary Tyler Moore and things like that, but the focus has changed. I'm not in charge of that, but I always enjoy the time that I have, and then I move on. I never really dwell on anything like that. But I really would be shocked if that happened."

McG Would Still Like to Direct a Charlie's Angels 3

Not long ago, McG, director of both entries, expressed interest in returning if given the opportunity, admitting, "It would take a long discussion with those three wonderful performers, who I adore. I was very happy to see Elizabeth Banks take the helm and do what she did, which was fun. There always seems to be chatter about that. I'm very happy to discuss it with Drew and, Cameron, and Lucy, but at the same time, I'm very happy to pass the torch. I mean, I love the Tim Burton Batman movies; I love the new Batman movies. It's just sort of like there can be a keeper of the flame, and you can pass the torch."

He later added, "Who knows? Maybe we've got one left in us that tells a very compelling story if the opportunity presents itself," he continues, "I love the three of them so much. They put me on the map. They looked out for me when I was a first-time filmmaker. I was very nearly fired off that film on many, many occasions, and Drew stood up for me, and I'm forever indebted to her. And obviously, those are three performers where God broke the mold. They don't make 'em like that. I mean, those are three special ones."

All things considered, we'd still really like to see them reunite on-screen, and when it comes to Hollywood, who really knows? Let's hope!

