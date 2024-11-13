Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: christopher nolan, lupita nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o Has Joined The Cast Of Christopher Nolan's New Film

Lupita Nyong'o has reportedly joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's new film at Universal, which will be released on July 17, 2026.

Article Summary Lupita Nyong'o joins Christopher Nolan's new film, releasing July 17, 2026, building anticipation.

Nyong'o's recent successes like The Wild Robot show her star power and acting prowess.

Nolan's collaboration with Universal continues after Oppenheimer's massive success.

Oppenheimer, part of the Barbenheimer phenomenon, became a cultural and box office hit.

To the surprise of no one, Christopher Nolan continues building an extremely impressive cast for his next movie. At the moment, we don't know anything about this new movie, and anything that is being speculated out there is reportedly wrong. All we know is that the director is working with Universal again after the success of Oppenheimer, and they gave him a July release date because it all worked out well for them last time. It's clear that Nolan still has a massive box office draw. If Oppenheimer wasn't enough, the Tenet anniversary screenings have been selling out like crazy. Another extremely impressive name has joined the cast of Nolan's new film, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, it is the always-fantastic Lupita Nyong'o.

Nyong'o is heading into the fall season following the success of The Wild Robot because sometimes there is a little bit of justice in this world. She was also seen in A Quiet Place: Day One earlier this year, which was much better than it had any right to be, largely due to her performance. Nyong'o is an actor who elevates every project she is involved in, and seeing her join a Nolan production is fantastic.

Christopher Nolan Returning To Universal Makes Total Sense On Every Level

At the beginning of October, it was officially announced that Christopher Nolan would be returning to Universal for his next film following the success of Oppenheimer. It seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Nolan's relationship with Warner Bros. Universal, which appears to be giving him whatever he wants, which makes sense considering the whole Barbeheimer thing, the box office, and the awards seasons. Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway have reportedly joined the cast, and the untitled film has a prime-time release date of July 17, 2026.

What happened with Oppenheimer in the summer of 2023 was one of those beautiful and possibly once-in-a-lifetime moments. The way the world leaned into the Barbenheimer thing and proved that there was space for two excellent films to open simultaneously without cannibalizing each other was almost unheard of. People will try to make it happen again, but it was an organic thing that came about with no influence from studio marketing. Studio marketing and everyone involved decided that leaning in was the way to go, and it worked out well for everyone.

Barbie ended up with a total box office of $1.45 billion and a place in the pop culture landscape that isn't going away anytime soon. Nolan's Oppenheimer walked away with a sweet $976 million, becoming the third highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time [at the time of writing] and securing its place in the pop culture conversation by becoming a slow-moving character piece that did numbers. Oppenheimer also won seven Academy awards, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. So it's not surprising that Universal happily courted Nolan again and is likely doing exactly what Warner Bros. did in the hay day of their partnership: writing him a blank check and setting him loose on a movie set.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!