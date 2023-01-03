M. Night Shyamalan Praises Bruce Willis In A The Sixth Sense BTS Story

In March 2022, we got the news that legendary actor Bruce Willis was retiring from acting due to a medical condition called aphasia. We have seen a few of the smaller movies he was involved with near the end of his career releasing teasers and trailers as frequent friends and collaborators of Willis talk about what a fantastic person the actor is and how amazing he was to work with. M. Night Shyamalan is someone Willis worked with on multiple occasions, and Shyamalan has always had nothing but praise for the actor. He is currently doing the rounds for his show Servant and spoke to youtube Jake Hamilton for Jake's Takes (via ScreenRant); when asked about Willis, Shyamalan told a story about a moment on the set of The Sixth Sense.

"He is this blue-collar hero that I grew up with, and not just for me but for Quentin [Tarantino] and Wes [Anderson], and you name it, Fifth Element," Shyamalan explained. "Every time, he took risks and just jumped in, and when he believed in you, he was just behind you and would be the muscle behind you to go 'Hey, go for it.' On Sixth Sense on the first Friday, they said, 'Bruce Willis wants to talk to you in his trailer,' I was like, 'Oh my God!' I was twenty-whatever, and I was like, 'Oh no. He's gonna yell at me.' I went over to the [trailer]… he was like, 'I've only felt this one other time, what you made me feel, [which was] with Pulp Fiction and Quentin.'…It was tough to get on his good side, but once you did, he was your big brother and just fought for you in any circumstance."

While it is a shame that we have lost Willis as an actor, it very much looks like he is living his best life with his family if an image shared last month from his ex-wife Demi Moore is anything to go on. It looks like we have two more movies from Willis to look forward to, Detective Knight: Independence and Assassin, set to be released sometime this year. As for Shyamalan, he has a new movie, Knock at the Cabin, coming out in a few months, and the final season of Servant is due to premiere on Apple TV+ on January 13, 2023

