Kaley Cuoco Cast In Kevin Hart Action Comedy Man From Toronto

Kaley Cuoco has joined the cast of the new action-comedy Man From Toronto. The film also stars Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart. Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3) will be directing the film, and the script is written by Robbie Fox (Playing For Keeps). Sony Pictures will release the film on September 17th, 2021. Production on the film was stopped in March when all of Hollywood shut down but will ramp back up when able to do so. Harrelson also replaced original star Jason Statham, who left Man From Toronto before production started. Cuoco is next in HBO Max series The Flight Attendant and as the voice of Harley Quinn in the WB animated series. Deadline first reported all of this news.

Man Form Toronto Standard Kevin Hart Fare

The synopsis for the film is as follows: "What happens when the world's deadliest assassin, known as 'The Man from Toronto', and Teddy, New York's biggest screw-up, are mistaken for each other in a rented Airbnb? The Man from Toronto and Teddy are forced to team up and save the day, but the real question is, will they survive each other?" That sounds like pretty much every Kevin Hart film. Wasn't that part of the premise of Central Intelligence with Dwayne Johnson? No matter what, whatever Kevin Hart touches turns to box office gold anyway. Harrelson should play off him much better than Statham would have as well. Add in a talented actress like Cuoco, and this could be a hit for sure.

I guess the big question now is if Man From Toronto even comes out in theaters, as the ongoing battle between exhibitors and studios is starting to get personal and reach a fever pitch. Comedy films will suffer the most in that battle, so it is something worth noting and keeping an eye on.