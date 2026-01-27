Posted in: Max, Movies, Supergirl, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: man of tomorrow

Man Of Tomorrow: Is James Gunn Teasing Martian Manhunter?

Director James Gunn has shared some set design pictures for Man of Tomorrow featuring the fictional cookies known as Chocos, a favorite snack of the Martian Manhunter.

Article Summary James Gunn shared set design photos from Man of Tomorrow featuring Chocos, a Martian Manhunter favorite.

The Chocos Easter egg hints at a possible appearance by Martian Manhunter in the upcoming Superman sequel.

Man of Tomorrow is the fast-tracked follow-up with a July 9, 2027 release date and Gunn directing.

Lex Luthor's powersuit and the title's comic history fuel speculation about storylines and featured characters.

James Gunn shared pictures of set design plans for Man of Tomorrow, which appear to tease a connection to Martian Manhunter. The images show off a ton of items featuring the fictional cookies known as Chocos. They were originally called Oreos, but copyright and trademark laws are a thing. They are a favorite snack of Martian Manhunter, who has been popping in and out of various DC adaptations for years. The cookies, called Oreos at the time, were in Justice League International #8 in December 1987, and the name change from Oreos to Chocos happened in Martian Manhunter Vol 2 #24 in November 2000.

J'onn J'onzz, aka Martian Manhunter, was created by writer Joseph Samachson and artist Joe Certa and first appeared in Detective Comics #225, released in November 1955. He's been bopping around the comics consistently ever since, but he's also been a regular in the various live-action and animated adaptations. He appeared in both Smallville and the Arrowverse, with his debut occurring in Supergirl. He's also appeared in a bunch of animated projects, both films and television. The character was on the roster of the infamous Justice League: Mortal film and in three films from the previous era of the DC Universe (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder's Justice League). So the Martia Manhunter turning up in Man of Tomorrow isn't surprising at all, considering how prevalent he has been for the last several decades of adaptations.

Man of Tomorrow: A Superman Sequel Arriving At Super Speed

At the beginning of August, word officially came down that James Gunn was set to write and direct the next Super-Family film, and everyone was surprised that things seemed to be moving along so quickly. It appeared that things were even further along than we thought because a month later, the title, Man of Tomorrow, and the release date of July 9, 2027, were announced. The announcement came with three pieces of art by Jim Lee, Jorge Jimenez, and Mitch Gerads shared on Gunn, David Corenswet, and Nicolas Hoult's social media, respectively.

When the images first dropped, the first thing people noticed was Lex in the powersuit. The suit is something that has come and gone from the DC universe as the years go by. When Lex began to make the switch to the evil billionaire businessman trope, and comics wanted to be taken seriously, it got used less. The suit first appeared in Action Comics #544 in June 1983, but when the character switch for Lex happened in 1989, heading into the infamous era of 90s comics, a green powersuit didn't fit into the aesthetic of the era or the version of Lex being written.

As for the title, Man of Tomorrow, it's usually a moniker used to describe Superman as a character, so that specific wording has been used many times. The most well known series of comics with that name ran from 1995-1999 so trying to link that title to a specific storyline is nearly impossible. A 2020 animated movie also had the "man of tomorrow" description as a subtle. Before they shortened the name, Supergirl was Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. That is the next movie in the Superman Saga and will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!