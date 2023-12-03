Posted in: Godzilla, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – 3 New Images Tease The MonsterVerse

After three awesome character posters were released this week, we have first-look images from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

If one studio has a promising spring slate, it's Warner Bros. Discovery, and they have Legendary to thank for two of those three. Furiosa and Dune: Part Two look incredible, and we've seen some footage from both, but we're just starting to get a look at Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The MonsterVerse is been a bit of a weird journey so far. The first two films, Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island, were critical and commercial hits. However, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, stumbled when it came out in 2019. However, when you put that into context, you must remember how many massive movies were coming out in 2019. There was little room for anything to be mediocre and still pull in an audience, and unfortunately, this film was mediocre, so it suffered. Godzilla vs. Kong is almost impossible to say whether or not it was a success since it was in the first round of hybrid releases during early 2021 that Warner Bros. put out. This was when COVID numbers were still high so people weren't really going to the theaters, and the film was heavily pirated.

It seemed that Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary considered that context and decided to push forward with another entry in this franchise. We've been getting little teases over the last couple of days, including three character posters that didn't need to go as hard as they did. We love well-designed posters in this house. Now we have a detailed summary and three images from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire that shows off our two monster friends and this new entry into the MonsterVerse.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Once again at the helm is director Adam Wingard. The film stars Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Night House), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong, Bullet Train), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion, Beauty and the Beast), Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong), Alex Ferns (The Batman, Wrath of Man, Chernobyl) and Fala Chen (Irma Vep, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong the Pirates of the Caribbean series) and Simon Barrett (You're Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers. The executive producers are Wingard, Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno, Kenji Okuhira.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It is slated for release nationwide only in theaters and IMAX on April 12, 2024, and beginning 10 April 2024 internationally, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures except in Japan, where the film will be distributed by Toho Co., Ltd and in mainland China, where it will be distributed by Legendary East.

