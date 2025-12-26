Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, paul feig, the housemaid

The Housemaid Director Talks Sequel Material and Millie's Journey

The Housemaid director Paul Feig says “Millie is not done,” as he and star Sydney Sweeney tease how the thriller’s ending sets up sequels.

Article Summary The Housemaid director Paul Feig confirms ongoing plans for Millie’s character and future sequels.

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried headline the hit adaptation, which debuted strong at the box office.

The Housemaid film is based on Freida McFadden’s bestselling psychological thriller trilogy.

Book sequels The Housemaid's Secret and The Housemaid Is Watching could inspire upcoming movies.

When Freida McFadden's book The Housemaid first hit shelves in 2022, it quickly turned into a breakout phenomenon. In fact, the psychological thriller about a young live-in maid working for a wealthy family with dark secrets sold millions of copies, dominated bestseller lists, and picked up a huge following on TikTok (and BookTok), so it was never really a question of if it would be adapted, only when.

That adaptation officially arrived this month. Directed by Paul Feig from a script by Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Housemaid stars Sydney Sweeney as Millie Calloway and Amanda Seyfried as Nina Winchester, with Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, Elizabeth Perkins, and Indiana Elle rounding out the Winchester household. During its opening weekend, the film pulled in around $19 million domestically, an impressive start for a mid-budget erotic thriller that is still rolling out worldwide. And even though it has only just hit theaters, fans are already asking what comes next for Millie.

The Housemaid Team is Eager to Continue Millie's Journey with a Sequel

In a recent interview with TODAY, Feig made it clear he has more in mind for the character, saying, "Millie is not done," and pointing to the fact that The Housemaid is only the first book in a trilogy. He mentioned the follow-ups, The Housemaid's Secret and The Housemaid Is Watching, and said he would love to adapt the rest of the series if he gets the chance. Sweeney added that the ending of the film already nudges viewers toward a possible direction for a sequel, noting, "We kind of get a taste of where Millie goes and what's going on," and saying she hopes Amanda Seyfried's Nina will return because "I feel like Millie really needs Nina."

Without delving too deep, those second and third books track Millie into a new job with another family and later into a different phase of her life, which naturally gives Feig and Lionsgate a clear roadmap if they decide to keep going. Though with strong early box office, a built-in trilogy, and both Feig and Sweeney openly interested in continuing Millie's story, it feels pretty likely that The Housemaid could grow into a full series.

The Housemaid is in theaters now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!