Mandalorian Lenticular Print On Sale At Battleneck Gallery Thru Sunday

Part of Mando Mondays, Bottleneck Gallery, has an exciting new print by Bruce Yan up for order featuring the Mandalorian on a wanted poster. This print is a lenticular and features some incredible coloring. I especially like the details on the side of the poster, like his weapon of choice and his ship. The only thing that could have made this absolutely perfect would be if the words were in aurebesh. The best part about this Mandalorian print is that it is an open edition. That's right, no worries about instant sellouts or anything of that nature. Go here, pay your $65, and you will have the poster in 2-3 weeks. The only catch is that you only have until Sunday at 11:59 PM EST to place an order. Check out the Mandalorian print below, along with that awesome lenticular effect.

Mandalorian Bruce Yan Print Is A Must Own

"With season two of The Mandalorian, Disney, and Lucasfilm have created the Mando Mondays initiative, releasing new merch every Monday while the second season airs. We'll be participating in as many as we can, and we're kicking things off with Bruce Yan's lenticular wanted poster for the baddest bounty in the galaxy, Din Djarin! Bruce's lenticular wanted poster features twenty frames–most lenticulars feature two or three–in order to feel more fluid and futuristic and to achieve the awesome, full-range effect. Bruce also took the time to create an English font to compliment the Aurebesh alphabet used throughout Star Wars, making this one of the most dedicated print efforts we've seen! Bruce's flip effect lenticular print is available NOW through Sunday (11/8) @ 11:59 PM ET."

Mandalorian Bounty – Lenticular by Bruce Yan

1mm PET – 20 frame lenticular

11 x 14 inches

Timed edition

Edition size will be determined by the number of prints sold

through Sunday, November 8th @ 11:59 PM ET

Includes hand-numbered COA with BNG hologram of authenticity

$65

Estimated to ship in 2 – 3 weeks