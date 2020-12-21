Star Wars Fans: You Can Love The Mandalorian Without Bashing Sequels

Star Wars fans feel more united than ever after the conclusion of the second season of The Mandalorian this past weekend. While, in my opinion, not quite as strong as season one, the show certainly dazzled fans and had all of our jaws on the floor in that excellent last episode. I am sure you all watched it/have been spoiled at this point, but I won't say anything about what happened. One thing I have noticed, however, these last couple of weeks are a bunch of memes and comments on social media from the Star Wars community that look like this:

Why Are Star Wars Fans Like This?

Yes, The Mandalorian is fantastic. Yes, it is the most exciting Star Wars has been in a few years, probably since The Force Awakens was set to release. Here is my question: why exactly do so many people have to bash the sequel trilogy when talking about how great Mando is? More than most, I understand that the sequel trilogy was divisive and not everyone's cup of tea. Personally, I loved Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, but Rise of Skywalker not so much. But when I talk to someone about Mando, I don't start the conversation by saying, "Man, that episode of Mandalorian was great, so much better than The Last Jedi. Take that SJW's!" What does that even mean?

I created and posted this meme in a group I am a part of, and predictably, people spent the whole day in my mentions bashing the hell out of "liberal Disney" and the "Kathleen Kennedy SJW BS" of the sequel trilogy, forgetting that she also has a hand in The Mandalorian as well. All of them, for the most part, missed the ultimate point, though, and this goes for anything, not just Star Wars: You can absolutely love some part of a franchise and express that love without bashing another part of it. What a concept. Star Wars is a vast, deep universe of stories. Just because you don't like something doesn't mean others don't enjoy it. Healthy discourse is great, but why feel the need to denigrate something else while praising another? I don't get it.

The Mandalorian is exceptional Star Wars content that the fandom is rightfully enjoying to the fullest. Let's put away all of the hate you may feel for something else and just celebrate that, hmm?