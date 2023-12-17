Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: adrien brody, exclusive, interview, jesse eisenberg, John Trengove, LGBTQ, lionsgate, Manodrome, Odessa Young, Sallieu Sesay, toxic masculinity

Manodrome Star Sallieu Sesay on Method Training & Future Ambitions

Sallieu Sesay (SEAL Team) talks to Bleeding Cool about the Lionsgate thriller Manodrome, TV, bulking up, and living the dream as an actor.

Sallieu Sesay is fast building an impressive resume in Hollywood with recent roles on ABC's The Rookie, Snapchat's Solve, Roku Original's The Fugitive, CBS's SEAL Team and FBI: Most Wanted, and HBO'sBarry. Sesay plays bodybuilder Ahmet in Lionsgate's Manodrome, becoming a rival to a repressed Uber driver and aspiring bodybuilder Ralphie (Jesse Eisenberg) as he is inducted into a libertarian masculinity cult and loses his grip on reality when his repressed desires are awakened. The actor spoke to Bleeding Cool about how he physically prepped for his role, how it dramatically differs from his TV work, and the opportunities from the challenges film like Manodrome provides.

How Sallieu Sesay Bulked Up for 'Manodrome'

Bleeding Cool: How does a project and experience like 'Manodrome' compare to your more conventional TV work on 'Barry,' 'FBI: Most Wanted,' or 'SEAL Team?'

Sesay: I came from the theater study theater in college, and I did a lot of plays and musicals. That's my world, and there are a lot of rehearsals and prep. That is my ideal situation to be a film actor because with film, especially independent film, allows you to go to film festivals and meet other thespians, meet other filmmakers, and be amongst your tribe, for lack of a better term, right? I enjoy that process more thoroughly because I can make more of a transformation. I gained 15 pounds of muscle for this role, and my character is not an amateur, but he's a bodybuilder, and I'm not. I worked out doing a lot of cardio and lifting weights, but it's to maintain my health. I needed to look jacked and to look the part now on TV. I've got an audition for '9-1-1' and a few days to get that ready. Sometimes, I have a 24 or 48-hour turnaround. There's not much time to do a deep dive into a character, and I've got to hit the main points and do that. There is a significant difference between filming for TV and film. Film allows me more time, which I value and appreciate. TV is pulling from what I've used previously, and I will take on it together, but I'm putting together a quicker outfit instead of an ensemble piece that I'll be wearing to go out, if that makes sense.

Were there other genres you were looking to break into, IPs that interested you, or specific roles to challenge yourself in the future?

There's so much. One thing I want to do shortly is theater. I have a deep love for theater. There's a different feeling when you're on stage and deliver a line, action, beat, or movement and get an immediate reaction from the audience. In film and TV, you don't get that. You don't get that until things have gone through post-production. The editing is complete; you're sitting with a group of people and having a viewing party for that. That's when I'll be able to see other people's reactions. When I was in Berlin, they had the world premiere of 'Manodrome,' It was interesting. There was a huge laugh during one part, and it's a thriller. A lot was going on, but it's interesting how the comedic element was injected. It was nice to see, and I love talking about this stuff. I get carried away sometimes.

As far as genres and things that I want to do in the future, I'm open to almost anything and everything because I'm an artist, and my job is to tell the stories of different people from different walks of life. I also want to do things that scare and challenge me. I'm not going to lie to you. 'Manodrome' was frightening only because I didn't understand the community or exactly what experiences, physical or emotional, mental, Ahmet had gone through. I try to figure it out and tell others that if I weren't an actor, I wouldn't be as educated as I am now. I have a bachelor's degree in the science of nursing. I went to a division one university, so many people graduate from school, and then they put their books up. As an actor, I constantly read books on Marcus Aurelius and autobiographies on Viola Davis, Michael K. Williams, and Elon Musk. My mind and capacity to learn are ever-increasing as an artist. Sometimes, people fail to realize that artists are some of the most intelligent people. Not to mention that this art form has allowed me to travel the world.

I mentioned being in Berlin in February for 'Manodrome' and filming' FBI in New York last January.' I was in Cannes, France, with a special invitation, which was beautiful. I had PR and attended a lot of events. There is so much I get to do as an artist that I don't think I would have gotten to do as a practicing nurse going to hospitals every day. Being an artist, brother, I'm telling you, it's something, and this is what I was meant to do. I needed to discover it, and thank God I found it at 18. I'm looking to do it all, man. I'm looking at the theater. I'm looking to continue my work in film and TV. I'm looking to do independent movies to attend film festivals, meet other artists, make connections, figure out where further collaborations can occur, and even more great art can be produced.

Written and directed by John Trengove, Manodrome also stars Adrien Brody and Odessa Young. The film is in theaters, digital, and on demand.

