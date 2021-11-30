Mark Millar Clarifies Those Recurring Kick-Ass 3 Rumors

Kick-Ass was certainly ahead of the trend when it came to more adult-friendly superhero films, and after two cinematic chapters, its dedicated fans have longed for more.

With conversations often coming up about the prospect of a third film, there hasn't actually been progress on a potential Kick-Ass 3 for quite some time. More recently, comic book writer Mark Millar (who co-wrote the Kick-Ass comic with John Romita Jr.) spoke to Screen Rant about the prospect of more Kick-Ass, where he hoped to make a few things clear.

Millar tells the publication, "You know, it's funny, occasionally something pops up about a third Kick-Ass, but it's never true. What happens is, I think, one of the original actors is being interviewed about another movie, and they'll be asked, 'Is there another Kick-Ass' and they'll say, 'Well, I don't know maybe' and then it becomes a headline, 'Maybe Another Kick-Ass Is Coming.' But in reality, we've literally never had a conversation about it."

In the same conversation, he goes on to explain that there's still hope for more. Despite the lack of a concrete film, adding, "I talk to Matthew Vaughn three times a week, Matthew is one of my best friends, and we've no plans because I'm over at Netflix and he has deals over with Apple and Kick-Ass is Universal, so there's definitely no plans, maybe at some point in the future, we do have one last story to tell, which is the big finale storyline. I kind of like the idea of that as well, because practically we can come back a little later to all the characters in different places, so there's a potential story there at some point." Millar explains, "But I pray that nobody reads this and mistakes that for us saying Kick-Ass 3 is in the works because there's 100 percent no plans to do it at the moment."

With no reason to be excited about Kick-Ass 3, but still, a slight window of opportunity for more, would you be interested in another Kick-Ass film?