Emma Roberts Reflects on Madame Web and Internet Culture

Madame Web star Emma Roberts shares her thoughts on the film while revealing her thoughts on its negative social media reception.

It's no secret that Sony's recent Spider-Verse flick Madame Web didn't connect with audiences (for various reasons). However, a small portion of us still enjoy the campy side of comic book cinema despite the overwhelmingly negative sentiment that spreads like wildfire. Now, while promoting a new project, one of the film's recognizable stars is defending the film and those involved in its creation.

Emma Roberts Enjoyed Being a Part of Sony's Madame Web

While speaking to Variety, star Emma Roberts reveals, "Everyone likes to act like they can predict if they're going to work or they're not. And the truth is, you can't. Things do badly, and then they blow up later on TikTok. Things do well, but then you watch them, and you're like, 'This did well?' There is no secret. It's about doing something goodish and it hitting at the right time. Everything else is like a wish and a prayer. I'm not intimidated by failure, and I'm not intimidated by people having negative thoughts about something." She adds, "The director, S.J. Clarkson, did an amazing job. She's the reason I wanted to do that movie. If it wasn't for internet culture and everything being made into a joke, I think that the reception would've been different. And that's what bums me out about a lot of stuff, even stuff that I've done, is people just make such a joke out of everything now."

To her point, Marvel and DC have both dropped a few less-than-impressive films throughout the years (arguably worse than Madame Web). Still, it does seem like many audiences that go into these productions are just waiting to generate likes through negativity. And sometimes, a superhero film just needs to be a little fun anyway! Now that the dust has settled, do you feel differently about the execution of Sony and Marvel's polarizing standalone film Madame Web? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

