Mark Ruffalo on Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Why He Loves the MCU

Mark Ruffalo carefully addresses his return to the MCU with Spider-Man: Brand New Day from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Article Summary Mark Ruffalo addresses potential return as Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, teasing excitement for the MCU.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, promising a street-level New York adventure.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon are expected to return, alongside newcomers and possible MCU cameos.

Set for July 2026, the film kicks off a new chapter for Spider-Man and teases a fresh, grounded story approach.

As you probably know by now, Tom Holland's fourth Spider-Man adventure is officially taking shape after spending a few years in negotiations. Titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the film is already in production, with Shang-Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton directing for Sony and Marvel. Early teases point to a more grounded tone than the multiversal fireworks of the last Spider-Man crossover film.

Among the film's current cast is Mark Ruffalo (first reported by The Hollywood Reporter), the widely recognized actor attached to Marvel's iconic Hulk. While we weren't exactly expecting Hulk's next big appearance to be a Spider-Man project, we're honestly just happy to know that the longtime MCU staple is slated to return for more action. And apparently, Ruffalo is equally excited about the prospect of reprising his cinematic Marvel role in any capacity.

Mark Ruffalo on Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the MCU

When speaking to ET Online about his return to the MCU, Ruffalo offered, "I don't know, I'm still waiting to hear. I haven't read a script yet." He then goes on to elaborate about what keeps him coming back for more, explaining, "Well, if it does happen, it would be [laughs] incredible. I grew up with this, and it's changed my life in the best ways. Each time, it's a new director, a new world, and it's so exciting. There's nothing else like it. A TV show doesn't change its world from one director to the next, and that's what is exciting."

Even though we don't know a lot of details about what to expect from the story, Spider-Man: Brand New Day brings back Holland as Peter Parker, with Cretton at the helm and a creative pivot toward a "street-level" New York story that follows the clean-slate (or hard reset) ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are also expected to return, while other reports have suggested Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher and newcomers Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas among the ensemble. Marvel and Sony currently have Spider-Man: Brand New Day dated for a theatrical-only launch (obviously) on July 31, 2026, just in time to dominate the summer box office.

