"Sonic The Hedgehog" Watch The First 8 Minutes Now

Sonic The Hedgehog defied the odds and was a box office smash this past winter. After debuting its trailer last year, the backlash to the design of the character was so bad, they delayed the film to rework his look. Whatever they did worked, as the film took in over $300 million worldwide before the mass shuttering of theaters started. Fans also enjoyed the film, especially Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey. The film has now become one of many that have released early on VOD streaming for people to enjoy at home during the shelter in place orders happening. To help celebrate the release, Fandango posted the first 8 minutes of the Sonic The Hedgehog online for all to enjoy. You can catch it below.

Sonic The Hedgehog First 8 Minutes

Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world's speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

I never in my wildest dreams thought I would live to see a Sonic The Hedgehog film like this make it to screens, so to see him running around was a joy. This and Onward would make for a great double feature right now to enjoy with the family if you are looking for a way to enjoy some quality family movie watching. Kudos to the studio for listening to the fans on this one too. While it shouldn't always be the case, they were right no this one and it shows.

Sonic The Hedgehog is now streaming on your preferred streaming service.