Marvel Releases A Special Look At Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

CCXP is currently happening in Brazil, and Disney brought some goods on the movie side of things [sorry, Ray]. Reportedly, the people in the panel got to see some more of Avatar: The Way of Water, plus they released the first trailer and poster for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, that doesn't mean that the next Marvel movie on the docket, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantimania, didn't get a little love. Marvel released a cute little special look for the film that looks back at the journey that Scott Lang and these other characters have been on since the first movie. There doesn't appear to be a ton of new footage, but once the new year starts, you can bet that Marvel is going to start marketing this one really hard. For now, let's check out the special look and look back at one of the most unexpected heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Cast, Summary, Release Date

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania—an epic, sci-fi adventure film, will hit the big screen on February 17, 2023.