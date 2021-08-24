Matrix 4 Title Revealed, The Full Title Is The Matrix Resurrections

Matrix fans are glued to the coverage coming from CinemaCon right now, and our own Kaitlyn Booth is there and reporting back that the full title for the fourth installment of the franchise has been revealed. The Matrix Resurrections will be the official title, and with that, the first trailer was shown as well. The footage described showed that Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie Ann Moss) meet in a coffee shop, but apparently they do not know each other. Most of it takes place in what we should think is The Matrix. Neil Patrick Harris is playing Neo's therapist, and there were blue pills in the sink where neo ages in a mirror from young to old, when a younger version of Morpheus grabs him, hands him a red pill and says "Time to fly".

The Matrix Resurrections Is A Perfect Title For This All Around

After becoming a cultural phenomenon in 1999 when the first film released, the two sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions made fans really sad and the box office diminished. History has been a bit kinder to Reloaded than Revolutions, but most would agree that we have never gotten a really good Matrix sequel. Lana Wachowski directs this one, and from the reactions at CinemaCon I am seeing, the little bit of footage that they were shown was pretty epic

Here is hoping too, I really would like to enjoy another Matrix movie on the big screen before I am unplugged from this life. Guess we will find out on December 22nd when this new film is released. When the trailer is made public, we will bring it to you. Until then, keep it locked here all week for all the big news coming out of Vegas at CinemaCon.