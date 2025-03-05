Posted in: Godzilla, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: MonsterVerse

Matthew Modine Has Joined The Cast Of The Next Monsterverse Film

Matthew Modine is the latest to join the cast of the next Monsterverse film, directed by Grant Sputore and released on March 26, 2027.

The Monsterverse has added yet another name to its growing cast of human characters. The details about the sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire are still pretty slim, with the latest story detailing that "The sequel will feature several new human characters alongside Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic, world-ending threat." So, that's pretty much what you expect from this series a decade into the franchise. The human cast is growing a little more constantly, with Dan Stevens reprising his role, along with new cast members Kaitlyn Denver, Delroy Lindo, and Jack O'Connell. Now we can add the always-awesome Matthew Modine , who has closed a deal to join the cast, according to Deadline. The film has a spring 2027 release date, but considering how VFX-heavy these films are, no one should be surprised if production starts way sooner than you think it would.

A Decade Of Kaiju In Legendary's Monsterverse

The Monsterverse is one of the weirder cinematic universes because it didn't have a perfect trajectory going forward. Godzilla was released in 2014 and did very well, followed by Kong: Skull Island, which did even better. It seemed like the only place these movies could go was up, and it looked like that would be the case when the excellent, to this day, teaser trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters dropped at San Diego Comic-Con. However, by the time the film dropped in May 2019, the box office brain rot and the mediocre reviews meant the film underperformed to what people expected. Everyone thought things would be fine with Godzilla vs. Kong, but that movie got caught up with the pandemic. It did pretty well at the box office but was also heavily pirated and part of a hybrid release model that Warner Bros. later walked back. It seemed like the weight of this franchise was resting on the shoulders of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The movie held that weight flawlessly, walking away with positive reviews and walking away with over $570 million at the box office. That and Dune: Part Two, released in March 2024, all but secured Warner Bros. and Legendary as the winners of the spring box office season and well into the summer. The Monsterverse was also doing well on television, first with the Skull Island animated series in 2023 and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in late 2023 to early 2024. The first is waiting for a season 2 renewal, while the second has already been renewed. No one was surprised when another sequel film was announced with Grant Sputore set to direct. The film currently has a release date of March 26, 2027.

