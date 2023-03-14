Marvel Writer Responds to Possible Mutant Inclusion in Avengers 5 MCU writer Jeff Loveness recently responded to a question about the chance of mutants joining the MCU in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

It's only a matter of time before Marvel goes off and integrates mutants into the MCU – which might be just the refreshing twist the MCU needs after a less-than-inspiring Phase 5 introduction through (the still entertaining) Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Sure, we know we're getting Logan and Deadpool, or the recent easter egg reveals of Ms. Marvel being perceived as a mutant on Disney+, or even Namor, who heavily appeared in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, there's still obviously a reluctance for Marvel to pull the trigger when fans are just waiting. Unfortunately for everyone with shared mutants aspirations, it looks like Marvel doesn't intend to bring any primary mutant storylines into the forefront of the upcoming Avengers film, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, planned for 2025.

No Mutant Appearances Planned for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

During a recent appearance on ComicBook's Phase Zero MCU-focused podcast, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty writer Jeff Loveness responded to the all-important mutant question by sharing, "No, I think all that stuff is pretty far away. I mean, I know they're making [a Fantastic Four movie], but that's its own thing. So, no, I mean, look, I'm the biggest X-Men guy in the world… No, no, no. I think that's being saved for a bit." The Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania scribe adds, "But, you know, these Avengers are in trouble. They got a lot going on with Kang. They got more than enough to handle."

Going back to 2021, MCU head Kevin Feige has constantly teased mutants being added in a more mainstream capacity. However, it feels apparent that with Wanda (Scarlet Witch) being shelved post-Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Namor getting placed on the back burner after Black Panther, we're simply back to waiting for anything to usher in mutants. Here's hoping there's more on that front when The Marvels hits theaters this November.

When do you think it's time to add mutants to the MCU?