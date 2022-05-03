Elizabeth Olsen Shares the MCU Storyline She Hopes to Explore

It's only a matter of time before mutants become a part of the mainstream MCU, but as to be expected with anything creatively pertaining to Kevin Feige, it's only going to happen when he's prepared to open that spectacular can of worms.

As Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is gearing up for its theatrical release this weekend, the promotional cycle is in full force – offering fans answers to some of their burning MCU questions. One of which directly ties to the addition of mutants and the film's own Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who has her own ideas for ideal scenarios. When talking to the HeyUGuys YouTube channel, Olsen was asked about a slew of unexplored cinematic Wanda stories. She teased her ongoing desire for a mutant heavy tale centered around the game-changing words, "No more mutants."

Olsen shared, "Yes, I mean, I hope so." regarding the option to dive deeper into her character's crucial comic book moments. She then continued, "I'm excited for all crossovers in the future. I do think this film opens up lots of opportunities with the multiverse. But the immortal words are…I mean those, too. I would love to be able to say them in some capacity to make it work for the MCU." The actor eventually concludes, "But it's not in anyone's control but Kevin Feige."

With her growing popularity in Marvel titles thanks to her significance in the Avengers films, WandaVision, and now the upcoming Doctor Stange in the Multiverse of Madness, it's only plausible to use their only active connection to mutants for something so epic.

Do you expect Wanda to be a part of the mutant introduction to Feige's future wave of MCU stories? Let us know how you think mutants should (or will) be incorporated in the comments below!