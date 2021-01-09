Mission: Impossible 7: Vanessa Kirby Talks Shooting During COVID-19

The production of Mission: Impossible 7 was sort of the canary in the coal mine for just how bad the COVID-19 pandemic was going to get. It was the first big production to shut down, and it should have been the wake-up call we all needed that things were going to get worse. We didn't, and here we are nearly a year later, and things are just as bad. Some productions have managed to get back to work, and one of those movies was Mission: Impossible 7. The movie is apparently on track to meet its November 2021 release date, but we'll have to see how things go when it comes to post-production. Vanessa Kirby is one of the returning cast members, and she was recently asked by Collider what it was like to work on set in a post-COVID-19 world.

"The protocols, you get pretty used to them quite quickly. Everyone's always two meters apart, everyone's tested three or four times a week. It's really rigorous," Kirby said. "My sister's also a member of the crew on the film. She's an AD. She was on the first film back up, Jurassic World, in July I think and so I got to see her do it and it was such a wonderful moment because the industry had to shut down and cinemas are closed; to see the films that are getting back up and running and people being able to work was a really beautiful thing."

The Mission: Impossible movies became sort of infamous earlier this year when star Tom Cruise went off on people not complying with the guidelines. While Cruise wasn't wrong that abiding by guidelines is the only way to keep the production moving and people employed, as a producer on the movie, he is part of upper management, and he shouldn't have been talking employees like that.

Across six films, the Mission: Impossible movies have made a total of $3.5 billion, with the most recent entry, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, bringing in just under $800 million worldwide. Star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie announced back in January 2019 that they had both signed on for two more movies. Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny have confirmed that they are returning for the seventh installment. McQuarrie has confirmed that these two movies will shoot back to back. We also have some more new cast members, which include Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, Nicolas Hoult, and Shea Whigham. The seventh movie will be released on November 19, 2021, and the eighth will be released on November 4, 2022.